For the first time ever a popular shop will not be closing its doors this festive period.

The Easton Walled Gardens will be closing Sunday, September 26, for the winter period, but The Courtyard will remain open for the festive period until Sunday, December 19.

The Courtyard Shop will be selling festive gifts and surprises and visitors can also enjoy the newly opened coffee room with a hot drink and slice of cake.

All of the products stocked in the shop are hand chosen by the team. They include housewares, gifts and garden accoutrements.

The shop will be open Wednesdays to Sundays from 11am until 4pm.

Owner Ursula Cholmeley said: "Our Courtyard provides a link between the home and the great outdoors. The Shop is filled with inspiration, ideas and items to help our customers make the most of their own spaces, big or small."