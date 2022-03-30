Leisure centres operator LeisureSK has signed the Armed Forces Covenant in a show of support for the defence community, marked with a special signing ceremony.

The Covenant is the first step to engaging with the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme and helps with recruitment of skilled ex-military personnel and shows commitment from a local employer in helping ex-forces to transfer their skills into new industry sectors.

Military representatives from Prince William of Gloucester Barracks joined LeisureSK staff and elected members of South Kesteven District Council for a signing ceremony at The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham on Thursday March 24.

South Kesteven District Council also updated its own Covenant pledges earlier this month, including encouragement for others to sign the Covenant, with LeisureSK, a council-owned company, the first to follow its example and hopefully an inspiration to other local employers to follow its lead.

Councillor Barry Dobson, LeisureSK board chairman and SKDC cabinet member for leisure, signed the Covenant document for LeisureSK and said; “We are delighted to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and show support for the military.

“I would urge other companies to follow suit, bearing in mind the access it offers to the Employer Recognition Scheme and the opportunity to access job websites for recruitment of ex-military personnel. We know what valuable skills veterans bring from their military service.

“This is also a valuable opportunity for LeisureSK to create mutually beneficial links with the Barracks, which are such an important part of this town’s identity.”

Major Sarah Conway, Royal Logistic Corps, signed the Covenant on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

She said: “Our community links are very important to us at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks and we are delighted that LeisureSK has seen fit to sign this gesture of commitment to the military.”

The Armed Forces Covenant is a shared promise by the nation that all military personnel, veterans, and their families suffer no disadvantage because of their service.

South Kesteven District Council first signed the Armed Forces Covenant in 2012, re-signed in 2017 and signed again on 2nd March 2022.