Covid-19 cases are confirmed at Grantham care home

A small number of cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at a Grantham care home.

The cases at Newton House in Barrowby Road have been confirmed by Barchester Healthcare which runs the home. The cases are believed to be among residents, but it has not been confirmed how many.

The home has been closed to visitors.

Newton House.(3182527)

A spokesperson for Barchester Healthcare said: "We are doing everything possible to contain the small number of positive cases at Newton House. The team at the home has always followed excellent infection control protocols and we have been managing safe visiting through the use of our Covid secure visiting suites which have been widely praised.

"Obviously, when we had positive cases confirmed, we then closed to visiting and we will remain so until we are Covid-free. Our highly trained support teams have been on hand to help the team in whatever way is needed.

"Our thoughts are with our residents, their families and friends and we are forever thankful for their kind wishes."

Newton House came under protective isolation earlier this year when residents and staff were affected by Covid-19.