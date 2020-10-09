Covid-19 cases continue to grow in South Kesteven and Lincolnshire

Confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased by 90 in Lincolnshire in the last 24 hours.

The increase in South Kesteven over the past 24 hours is 23 taking the total number of cases in the district to 735.

There were 820 cases in Greater Lincolnshire for the whole of September, a 400 per cent increase on August figures.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42345022)

NHS figures showed no further deaths in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals today.

However, the government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, showed three new deaths in its figures.

This means there have been 12 deaths recorded by the government since the beginning of the month, of which seven have occurred in hospitals across the region.

This week health bosses in Lincolnshire said they were “nervous” after a steep rise in cases in Nottinghamshire which saw it rise to the top of the infection rate league with 689.1 cases per 100,000 people.

In the Newark and Sherwood district alone, the number of positive cases per 100,000 people is 176.9, which is well above the government threshold for intervention.

The neighbouring county is understood to be facing tougher lockdown restrictions when a new COVID-19 alert system is brought in next week.

Police and councils across Greater Lincolnshire have also been given a chunk of a national £60 million pot to help enforce stricter rules.

At least six students have also tested positive for coronavirus at the University of Lincoln, just days before the new term begins.

As of this week, more than 60 schools and higher education facilities across Greater Lincolnshire have confirmed cases of coronavirus since the new term started.

On Friday, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that employees will get two thirds of their wages paid for by the government if their workplace is forced to close because of coronavirus restrictions.

Nationally, cases increased by 13,864 to 575,679 while deaths increased by 87 to 42,679.