The number of diagnosed cases of coronavirus has risen by 19 in the past 24 hours in South Kesteven.

In the South Kesteven area, 735 cases had been diagnosed with a test by 4pm on Friday, and 780 cases by 4pm on Sunday (October 11). This rose to 799 by 4pm today (Monday, October 12).

The number of cases has nearly doubled in South Kesteven since the end of July, when it was 412. However, significantly more tests for the virus are now being carried out.

The figures, which are cumulative since the start of the pandemic, do not include people who think they have had coronavirus symptoms but did not get tested.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed a new three tier “alert system” to tackle coronavirus on Monday, but rejected a second national lockdown.

Mr Johnson confirmed during his announcement that Lincolnshire’s neighbour Nottinghamshire, which has seen a rapid increase in cases, would be put into the “high” level.

Greater Lincolnshire authorities were not mentioned as areas under special measures during the PM’s announcement — bosses have previously said it would remain an area of lowest measures.