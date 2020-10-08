Home   News   Article

Covid-19 cases in South Kesteven rise by 36 in 24 hours

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 16:42, 08 October 2020
 | Updated: 16:43, 08 October 2020

Coronavirus cases have risen by 36 in South Kesteven in 24 hours.

Today (Thursday, October 8), 712 people have tested positive for the illness, compared with 676 yesterday (Wednesday).

The number of deaths remains at 52 for South Kesteven.

Coronavirus
It comes as Lincolnshire health bosses say they are nervous about the impact on the county of an impending lockdown on neighbouring Nottinghamshire.

