Covid-19 cases increase by 170 over the weekend in Lincolnshire

The confirmed number of cases of Covid-19 in Lincolnshire has increased by 170 over the weekend, taking the county above the 4,000 mark.

There has been an increase of 45 cases in South Kesteven since Friday, taking the total to 780 in the district.

There have been 1,034 cases in the county in the past seven days and 1,427 for the month.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42642086)

NHS figures showed no further deaths in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals over the weekend.

The government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, also showed no new deaths in its figures.

There have been 12 coronavirus-related deaths recorded by government since the beginning of the month, of which seven have occurred in hospitals across the region.

Nationally, cases increased to 603,716 while deaths increased to 42,825.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to unveil a new 'three-tier' system today, which will classify regions as being on medium, high or very high alert.

Liverpool and Nottingham already face the tightest restrictions after a surge in cases.

On Friday, Nottingham’s infection rate topped 750 cases per 100,000 people, the worst in England.