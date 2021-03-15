Covid-19 cases increase by 63 in Lincolnshire

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard today (Monday) recorded 63 new cases in Lincolnshire.

NHS England reported two new hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

The number of deaths in South Kesteven has remained at 263 since last Monday while cases increased to 7,013, an increase of 13 in the past 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire has increased by 63 in 24 hours. (45131386)

National cases have increased by 5,089 to 4,263,527, while deaths rose by 64 to 125,580.

Last week, coronavirus numbers increase again with 1,120 new cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 24 deaths. It followed a drop the previous week to 818 cases and 19 deaths.

Elsewhere, France and Italy have joined Germany in becoming the latest countries to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

They join European countries the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Ireland, as well as Bulgaria and Iceland in pausing administration of the doses.

It follows reports of links between the vaccine and blood clots, however, UK regulators and the World Health Organisation have said there’s no evidence.

Hand sanitiser and loungewear have been added to the list of goods used to calculate the cost of living in the UK.

It follows high demand during the pandemic and other items added include handweights used by gym-goers stuck at home.