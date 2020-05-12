Covid-19 community appeal could help Grantham groups

A Covid-19 Community Appeal has been launched by South Kesteven District Council to provide financial assistance to local charities and community groups affected by the coronavirus.

Alongside the practical support and advice already available to groups through the SK Community Hub, the council has joined forces with the Lincolnshire Community Foundation to enable people to safely and securely donate funds to be used solely within South Kesteven.

Leader of SKDC Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “By launching this appeal we aim to support those most in need in our communities by furthering the excellent work that our charities and community organisations are already doing.