A death from Covid-19 has been recorded in South Kesteven for the first time since May.

The number of deaths within 28 days of positive test increased from 270 to 271 at the end of last week.

Throughout the majority of May and June the number of deaths in South Kesteven stood at 267, before increasing to 270 due to some deaths previously reported in England being reallocated to different local authorities. The total deaths for England were unaffected by this change.

Coronavirus

According to figures released by Public Health England, this is the first death to be recorded in the district since May.