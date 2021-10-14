The area's coronavirus infection is higher than the national average as cases rise in South Kesteven.

In the past week, 833 covid cases have been confirmed in South Kesteven bringing the total to 14,836 people who have tested positive throughout the pandemic.

This equates to about 11 per cent of the district's population.

The district's seven-day infection rate stands at 501 per every 100,000 people compared with 272 a month ago. Nationally, the seven-day infection rate is 373.

The number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive test remains at 286.

According to statistics, 85.6 per cent of the country's population aged 12 and over has received their first covid vaccination with 78.7 having had their second jab.