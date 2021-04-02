Covid-19 infection rate in South Kesteven increases again

Areas of Lincolnshire including South Kesteven have seen spikes in their Covid infection rates this week.

Since Wednesday, Greater Lincolnshire and the UK have only seen slight decreases in their infection rates, but spikes have occurred in South Kesteven, Boston, North East Lincolnshire and East Lindsey.

Lincoln continues to have the lowest infection rate in the county and is ranked 213th nationally. However, it’s a different picture with North Lincolnshire who are ranked seventh nationally and first in Greater Lincolnshire.

There have been 7,384 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in South Kesteven since the pandemic began and a total of 265 deaths.

There have been 572 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 12 Covid-related deaths so far this week — a fall of 27 per cent in cases and 33 per cent down in deaths compared to this time last week.

The government’s Covid-19 dashboard on Good Friday recorded 48 new cases in Lincolnshire.

NHS England reported one hospital death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

On Good Friday, national cases increased by 3,402 (the lowest number since mid-September) to 4,353,668, while deaths rose by 52 to 126,816.

Nationally, the government is considering plans for so-called Covid-19 passports for those who have been vaccinated, allowing them access to pubs, restaurants, theatres, stadiums and nightclubs without social distancing needed.

Trials of vaccine passports or “certificates” could begin next month and a pilot scheme will begin to update the NHS Covid App to allow users to prove they have been vaccinated.

England’s R number could be as high as 1 and cases may have stopped shrinking, according to government scientists’ latest estimates.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) estimates England’s latest R number to be between 0.8 and 1 – up from between 0.7 and 0.9 across the whole of the UK last week. This means for every 10 infected, they will pass Covid onto between eight and 10 others.

Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh and the Philippines have been added to England’s coronavirus “red list”.

The move, which will take effect from 4am on Friday, 9 April, is in response to concerns about new variants of COVID-19, like those first detected in South Africa and Brazil.