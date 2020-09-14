Covid-19 is making a comeback, say Lincolnshire health bosses

“There is no doubt COVID-19 is making a comeback in Lincolnshire,” health bosses have confirmed as numbers in the county continue to rise.

Another 80 cases were confirmed across Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend, bringing September’s tally to 195, just eight under the entirety of August, which will likely be surpassed by the end of Monday.

The number of cases in South Kesteven rose from 477 on Friday to 491 on Sunday.

The government’s new “rule of six” limiting the number of people who can meet but widening who those people can be has come into effect on Monday as well.

The World Health Organisation reported record numbers of new cases on Sunday, while the UK had more than 3,000 daily positive tests for the third consecutive day.

Lincolnshire County Council’s assistant director of public health Tony McGinty said: “There is no doubt that COVID-19 is making a comeback.

“We predicted it might do as we go into autumn, so it’s really important that people redouble their efforts around control measures.”

He said figures for September were likely to be “the new normal” for some time.

He said European countries, generally ahead of the UK, were starting to see an increase in vulnerable people being impacted and that the country could soon follow suit.

“We are trying to damp down the increasing numbers that we’re seeing by asking people to be a bit more careful again.

“People really need to understand alongside [the rule of six] is the really important core messages of keeping your distance, washing your hands, wearing face coverings.

“Keeping groups down to six is a good thing to do but keeping those other things that are really important as well in everyday life and every interaction.”

Mr McGinty said he was disappointed with national reports of young people, who are currently the most affected, “treating this weekend like the end of time”.

He added it only took one “overly-enthusiastic weekend… to bump those numbers a little bit further again.”