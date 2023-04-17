The Meres leisure centre in Grantham reopens today (Monday, July 17) for Covid jabs for the most vulnerable people.

Covid injections ended at The Meres towards the end of last year, but they start again today for the elderly and those with underlying health problems as part of a spring booster campaign.

Health bosses say people are encouraged to take advantage of good availability of pre-bookable Covid-19 spring booster appointments.

Darren Altus and Dr Adriaan van Biljon with volunteers who have helped at The Meres. (63566506)

From today, people aged 75 and over, as well as individuals aged five years and over who have a weakened immune system, will be able to visit one of the county’s vaccination centres, including the table tennis centre at The Meres in Grantham, to have their spring booster.

Darren Altus, operations director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Sleaford Area Primary Care Networks, says it is as important as ever for more vulnerable people to get their jabs.

Mr Altus said: "It's more important than ever. The vaccine loses its efficacy over time so this is a boost to keep people protected."

The pods and lanes which have been created at The Meres. (63566500)

Dr Adriaan van Biljon, clinical director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Rural Primary Care Network, added: "We know after six months the antibody levels are failing and going down again. So especially those people most as risk, they need their boost.

Dr van Biljon added: "There are a lot of people with Covid still. Of course, we are living with it now. Some people are still getting very ill. There are still people in hospital with Covid, but that's the exception not the rule. It's the old and the vulnerable we need to protect."

The Meres has been fitted out with six pods where vaccinations will be given. They are made of hard-wearing colourful giant 'Lego' bricks provided by Everblocks UK.

One of the pods at The Meres. (63566502)

Julie Humphreys, head of clinical services, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said: "We have good availability for pre-bookable appointments at our vaccination centres and would urge people to book as soon as they can either online using the National Booking Service or by calling 119, bearing in mind the spring booster will only be available until 30th June.”

Alternatively people can wait to be contacted by their GP practice, who will be working to the same timescale of 30th June.

Dr Adriaan van Biljon putting the finishing touches to one of the pods. (63566504)

Ms Humphreys added: "The spring booster is an important part of protecting yourself if you are at higher risk from severe covid-19, since booster doses help boost your antibodies and give you good protection from getting seriously ill and/or being hospitalised if you catch covid-19.

“This is why it is particularly important for people who have a weakened immune system to come forwards for a spring booster."

People who have a weakened immune system can include those who had or have*:

A blood cancer, such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma

An organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant

HIV infection at all stages

A genetic disorder affecting the immune system

A treatment such as steroid medicine, biological therapy, chemotherapy or radiotherapy

Certain medicines that increase your risk of infection, such as azathioprine, dexamethasone, prednisolone, ciclosproin or mycophenolate (depending on your dosage)

A long-term immunosuppressive treatment for conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, scleroderma and psoriasis

*The above list is a summary and does not cover everything. There are other health conditions and treatments that may mean you have a weakened immune system. If you’re unsure, speak to a pharmacist, GP or your specialist for advice.

For more information on Covid-19 spring boosters, including who’s eligible and where to get vaccinated visit www.lincolnshire.icb.nhs.uk/grabajab