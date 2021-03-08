Public Health England says it is aware of an outbreak at one of the district's prisons.

PHE East Midlands said it was supporting HMP Whatton to deal with its coronavirus outbreak.

The area code for the prison — East Bridgford and Aslockton — shows there has been 30 new cases in the last seven days.

HMP Whatton 161118TV6-3. (5469917)

The rolling rate for the area is 403.3.

In comparison, Bingham, its neighbouring area, has had five new cases in the last seven days. The rolling rate for Bingham is 49.

The Journal is awaiting further comment.