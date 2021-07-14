People visiting all healthcare settings in Lincolnshire should continue to follow additional COVID-19 safety measures after Monday 19 July.

The county’s health organisations, including services in hospitals, GP practices, mental health and in the community, have confirmed there will be no change to measures already in place when other national restrictions are lifted next week.

This means staff, patients and visitors should continue to wear face masks unless medically exempt, socially distance, wash hands before entering and leaving premises where possible and use hand sanitiser provided in each area.

Covid-19 safety measures will remain in place in healthcare settings even after 'Freedom Day' in Lincolnshire. (44501290)

Karen Dunderdale, director of infection prevention and control and director of nursing at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “It is important to remember that while restrictions nationally may be easing further, we are still managing an ongoing global pandemic.

"Lincolnshire’s NHS staff continue to care for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and we must take necessary precautions to protect them and provide others with the confidence that they can continue to access services safely.

“While we continually review the measures in place, we ask people to be respectful in supporting us to uphold these important safety measures.”

Patients and visitors are reminded:

Not to attend any healthcare setting if you have COVID-19 symptoms. Please isolate and access a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

Wear face masks at all times within all healthcare settings unless medically exempt to do so.

Socially distance within healthcare premises.

Wash your hands when entering and leaving settings, and also use hand sanitiser in each ward, department or area.

Visiting for relatives and friends in inpatient settings remains available by appointment only. Please visit the relevant organisation’s website or contact the ward for more detailed local arrangements.

NHS111 remains available 24 hours a day over the phone, online at 111.nhs.uk and via the mobile app to provide advice and support if you need help quickly but it isn’t an emergency before making a journey to healthcare services in person.

NHS111 can also provide access telephone and video consultations with local, experienced clinicians.