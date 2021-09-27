Another significant milestone for the Covid vaccination programme in Lincolnshire has taken place with the launch of booster vaccinations at Grantham Meres leisure centre.

There are available to people aged 50 and over, as well as those living in residential care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, those aged 16 to 49 with underlying health conditions putting them at higher risk of severe covid, adult carers, and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individual,

The first booster vaccinations were given at the Meres Local Vaccination Centre (LVC) last week.

People arriving for their booster jabs at the Meres Local Vaccination Centre. (51575177)

Rebecca Neno, director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: "This really is another major milestone for us in Lincolnshire, and something we have been working extremely hard to prepare for in recent weeks and months. It is great to know we’re in a position to move forwards at pace and administer booster vaccinations to everyone who’s eligible."

Two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground, followed on the hels of Grantham with their own booster vaccinations.

“As with the original rollout of the vaccinations last winter, we will bring sites on incrementally across the county, to ensure coverage of everyone who is eligible for a booster vaccination, and like before people should wait to be contacted - at this stage you will be able to book your appointment online via the National Booking Service or by telephoning 119, or you may be contacted by your GP Practice.

A member of the Covid vaccination team at The Meres Local Vaccination Centre. (51575179)

“It’s important to remember that you should have your booster vaccination at least six months after your second dose. Don’t worry if you don’t get it as soon as your six months comes up – the optimum window is between six and nine months, so please don’t call us or your GP practice, you will be contacted when it is your turn.”

The NHS in Lincolnshire continues to move forwards with preparations to roll out Covid vaccinations to healthy 12 to 15-year-old children, as well as asking people who are immunosuppressed to come forwards for their third primary dose of the covid vaccine.

"This is about giving everyone the maximum possible protection against covid. We know that if you are immunosuppressed, due to underlying health conditions or medical treatments, you might have received less protection against Covid from two doses of the vaccine, so a third dose will help deliver additional protection,” adds Rebecca.

“It’s important to remember that this third dose for immunosuppressed people is part of a primary vaccination schedule – it is separate from any potential booster that may come at a later date and is about improving vaccine effectiveness in these people. If you believe that you are eligible for a third primary dose please discuss this with your hospital consultant or GP who will advise when is the best time for you to have the vaccination.”

First and second doses of the covid vaccination continue to be offered on a walk-in basis or by appointment, whereas the booster vaccinations are only available by appointment.