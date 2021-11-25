In South Kesteven, the Covid-19 infection rate remains above the national average at 539 cases per every 100,000 people.

In the district, 815 cases were confirmed in the past week bringing the total to 19,353.

Morton and Billingborough has the highest number of cases with 72 recorded in the seven days up to November 19.

Covid test

This week, another person in South Kesteven has died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, bringing the total fatalities to 297.