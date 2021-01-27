Covid cases and deaths increase in South Kesteven and Lincolnshire

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 233 new cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire in the past 24 hours with 18 deaths registered in the county.

NHS England reported nine more hospital deaths on Wednesday at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

Six more deaths have been reported in South Kesteven and there has been an increase of 61 cases in the district taking the total to 5,801 since the pandemic started.

Cases of coronavirus and deaths rise once more(43948463)

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 25,308 to 3,715,054, while deaths rose by 1,725 to 101,887.

The Prime Minister has said “it will not be possible to reopen schools” after the February half term, with the hope to bring pupils back from March 8.

Boris Johnson also told MPs that UK nationals and residents returning from “red list” countries will be placed in a 10-day quarantine in government-secured accommodation, such as hotels.

The 22 “red list” countries where there is a risk of known variants include South Africa, Portugal and South American nations.

Nationally, “a legacy of poor decisions” by the UK before and during the pandemic led to one of the worst death rates in the world, scientists have said.

Professor Linda Bauld, public health expert from the University of Edinburgh, said the UK’s current position was “a legacy of poor decisions that were taken when we eased restrictions”.

People infected with the new coronavirus variant discovered in the UK are less likely to report losing taste and smell as part of their symptoms, a study has found.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the condition was “significantly less common” in patients who tested positive for the new variant compared to those with other variants of COVID-19.

Greater Lincolnshire has seen a fall in its infection rates once again with only slight increases in the districts of Boston and North Lincolnshire.

This mirrors the national average infection rate also decreasing on Wednesday.