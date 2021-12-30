Coronavirus cases are rising significantly in the area but no new deaths have been recorded this week.

South Kesteven's infection rate has risen, up from 723 cases per every 100,000 people last week to 960 yesterday.

Since Wednesday last week, 1,610 people have tested positive for covid in South Kesteven with a total of 24,521 cases since the beginning of 2020.

Covid-19

Nationally cases are at the highest point in the pandemic standing at 1,239 cases per every 100,000.

Across the country 51,705,406 people have received their first dose of the covid vaccination, 47,324,308 are doubled jabbed and 33,091,891 have had their booster.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not introduced further covid restrictions in England, giving the go-ahead on New Year's Eve for mass events and leaving nightclubs - in contrast with all other UK nations.