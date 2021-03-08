Covid cases increase by 67 in Lincolnshire with two more deaths in hospitals

There have been 67 new cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire reported today.

NHS England also reported two more deaths in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

There has been an increase of seven deaths in South Kesteven in the past five days, taking the total number of deaths in the district to 263.

Cases of coronavirus and deaths are still rising locally but at a slower rate. (44885603)

The total number of cases recorded in the district since the pandemic began is 6,906, an increase of 47 in the past five days.

National cases increased by 4,712 to 4,223,232 while deaths rose by 65 to 124,566, record lows since September 2020.

England’s lockdown easing started today (Monday), with children returning to school, care home residents being allowed to hold hands with a visitor, and two people from different households able to meet outdoors.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson earlier in the day said the “largest mass testing programme we have ever seen in this country” was taking place in England's schools.

Staff and pupils are now recommended to wear masks everywhere in school, including in the classroom.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press conference, said it had been an “emotional day for millions of families up and down the country” and that there was an overwhelming “feeling of relief”. He said a “greater risk” would be keeping children out of school “a day longer”.

He called the latest measures the “crucial first step” on the government’s “cautious, but irreversible roadmap to freedom”.

He noted that more than one third of the entire UK population has now been vaccinated and said that meant they could take the step “with caution”.

People aged 56 to 59 in the East Midlands, including across Greater Lincolnshire, are being invited to book their life-saving coronavirus vaccination this week.