More people are testing as Covid figures increase in South Kesteven
Published: 16:57, 16 March 2022
More people are testing for covid as an increase of cases are recorded.
In South Kesteven, 1,248 have tested positive in the past seven days - a 50 per cent increase.
This brings the total number of people who have had covid in the district to 39,694.
This week the number of people testing for covid is up by 15 per cent.
The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test the district remains at 326.