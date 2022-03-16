Home   News   Article

More people are testing as Covid figures increase in South Kesteven

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 16:57, 16 March 2022

More people are testing for covid as an increase of cases are recorded.

In South Kesteven, 1,248 have tested positive in the past seven days - a 50 per cent increase.

This brings the total number of people who have had covid in the district to 39,694.

Positive cases of coronavirus have risen locally - but there have been no deaths in the past week
This week the number of people testing for covid is up by 15 per cent.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test the district remains at 326.

