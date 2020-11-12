A team of Covid-secure champions will help businesses in Grantham adhere to national lockdown restrictions and keep staff and shoppers safe.

They have been trained by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) to offer help and advice in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne, Market Deeping and other parts of the district. Their role is to engage, encourage and explain the latest guidance to businesses and promote Covid-secure measures.

They will visit businesses to check that they are meeting Covid-secure requirements and see if they need any additional support but do not have enforcement powers.

SKDC Cabinet Member for commercial and operations, councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “We want to reassure businesses that the Champions are there to provide support and ensure they are operating in line with Covid-secure guidance.

“The vast majority of businesses are operating as they should. Those that are not will be advised on what they need to do in the first instance. By working together and following the guidance we hope to be able reduce the rate of infection and every business and resident can play their part to make this happen.”

Information on the national restrictions, in place until December 2, including what they mean for businesses is available at www.gov.uk/guidance/new-national-restrictions-from-5-november

Information is also available at: www.investsk.co.uk/business-resilience-continuity/

Anyone concerned that a business is not operating safely should email healthy@southkesteven.gov.uk or call 01476 406080.