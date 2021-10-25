A further death from covid was recorded in South Kesteven at the weekend.

It is the first death to be recorded in the district in about a month, bringing the total to 287 people who have died within 28 days of a positive covid test.

South Kesteven has recently seen a spike in cases, as its seven-day infection rate has risen to the highest it has been throughout the pandemic.

Covid-19

It currently stands at 709.4 per every 100,000 people, having more than tripled in the past month, while the national average is 482.

In the past week, 941 people have tested positive in the district, bringing the total to 15,709.