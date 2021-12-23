Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in the area while a further death has been recorded.

In South Kesteven, one death has been recorded in the past week bringing the total number of deaths in the district to 307.

In South Kesteven the infection rate also remains high at 723 cases per every 100,000. Slightly down on the national average of 832.

Covid-19

In the past week 1,036 people are confirmed to have covid in South Kesteven with a total of 22,911 cases since the beginning of 2020.

The self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who have coronavirus has been cut to a week.

From today (Wednesday), those in England who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period, and are vaccinated, will no longer have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.

Across the country 51,577,782 people have received their first dose of the covid vaccine, 47,156,899 are doubled jabbed and 30,844,888 have had their booster.