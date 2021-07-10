A local lockdown hero was rewarded with a trip to Wimbledon’s Royal Box for her work within the community.

Penny Bond BEM, of Grantham, founded the ‘Letter to a Friend’ initiative last April, which sends letters, puzzles, postcards to care home residents who may have been cut off from family members by the pandemic.

Penny, a London North Eastern Railway Reserve and volunteer, was invited to attend the opening day of Wimbledon by Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, along with other Covid-19 heroes.

Penny Bond (left) and sister Haley Silverman at Wimbledon. (48975285)

She was also named in the Queen’s Honours List last year, receiving a British Empire Medal for her services during the pandemic .

Penny was accompanied to Wimbledon by her sister, Haley Silverman, as the pair enjoyed watching the tennis on Centre Court, followed by a four course meal.

Penny received her invitation by letter. She said: “It was Wimbledon’s way of saying thank you.

“It was a special day to share with [Haley]. It made the day even better to be able to share it with her, so I was really pleased that I could take a plus one with me. She loves tennis, so she had a great time. I don’t think she’ll forget it.”

“The chairman did a really nice speech after dinner, and he just said why he’d invited people who’d helped during the pandemic last year. I think nobody expected any kind of reward, they just wanted to help everyone anyway.”

Ian said: “The collective response to the pandemic has prompted extraordinary acts from so many across the country.

“As we come together to celebrate the return of The Championships, on behalf of everyone at Wimbledon, I would like to say thank you. We want Wimbledon to be for everyone, and we hope that this small gesture adds to the community spirit this year.”