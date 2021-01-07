Some 62 residents and staff at Grantham care home Red Court Care Community test positive for Covid-19
Published: 14:42, 07 January 2021
| Updated: 14:42, 07 January 2021
A Grantham care home has been left reeling after 30 residents and 32 members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 since mid-December.
Five residents with the coronavirus have passed away, three in the home and two in hospital.
Lincolnshire’s public health team has been working with Red Court Care Community, in St Edmunds Close, since positive cases were confirmed.