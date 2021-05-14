Appointments for covid vaccinations at The Meres vaccination centre are now available on the National Booking Service.

People who live in Grantham and surrounding areas can attend the Local Vaccination Centre (LVC) at the Table Tennis Club, Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham, by booking online.

This is for people who are eligible including anyone who is 38 or over. There are appointments available for next week that can be booked online via this link.

The vaccination centre at The Meres. (44362067)

Since the vaccination rollout began in December last year, the team at The Meres LVC has given 100,000 vaccinations.

Nationally nearly 30 million people have been vaccinated with a first dose in England, approximately two thirds of the adult population, and more than one third of adults have had both doses, meaning they have the maximum protection from the virus.

The vaccination programme has already saved thousands of lives and helped to significantly reduce hospital and infection rates. For more information click here.