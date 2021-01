Covid marshalls and testing assistants among the latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

By

Warehouse Operative, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 5166101

Care Workers, Grantham, Full Time or Part Time, Wage £10 to £12 per hour, Job ID 5166078

Retail Supervisor, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £8.87 per hour, Job ID 5165656

Jobs listings (23998428)

Receptionist, Corby Glen, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 5165426

Dispenser, Corby Glen, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 5165418

Testing Assistants/Covid 19 Marshalls, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10.40 to £11.40 per hour, Job ID 5164703

Gas Engineers, Grantham, Newark, Boston, Spalding, Full Time, Wage £34,000 to £44,000 per year, Job ID 5164482

Forklift Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 5163597

Senior Care Assistant – Care Home, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £9.72 per hour, Job ID 5163331

Skills Development Officer, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £19,383 per year, Job ID 5160113

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 5159595

Support Worker, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £21,062 per year (pro rata), Job ID 5158486

Night Security Worker, Grantham, Part time, Wage £19,496 per year (pro rata), Job ID 5157924

Picker/Packer, Coddington, Full Time, Wage £8.75 to £13.50 per hour, Job ID 5155677

Retail Advisor, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £9.36 per hour, Job ID 5153120

Telecare Administrator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £17,004 per year, Job ID 5152262

Senior Acute Care Nurse/Mental Health Professional, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £31,365 to £37,890 per year, Job ID 4960391

Senior Healthcare Support Worker, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £19,737 to £21,142 per year, Job ID 5151107

Warehouse Operative, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 to £9.10 per hour, Job ID 5149198

Operations Executive, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £25,000 to £28,000 per year, Job ID 5148709

Production Operator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 per hour, Job ID 5148311

Store Supervisor, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £22,893 per year, Job ID 5136697

Domiciliary Care Assistants, Grantham, Flexible, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 5169595

Domiciliary Care Team Leader, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 5169604

IT Solutions Engineer, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £35,000 to £43,000 per year, Job ID 5170433

Human Resources Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £34,000 to £36,000 per year, Job ID 5171298

Senior Purchasing Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £22,000 to £24,000 per year, Job ID 5172197

Financial Services Administrator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £18,000 to £22,000 per year, Job ID 5175263

Cleaner, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £8.72 per hour, Job ID 5175763

Mechanical Assembly Operatives, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10 per hour, Job ID 5177191