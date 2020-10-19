A Covid support group has launched a festive toy appeal to help struggling families this Christmas.

The Grantham Area Covid-19 Support Page was started as a Facebook group when the national lockdown began in March.

It now boasts more than 11,000 online followers and has helped hundreds of local families and individuals with food and other vital support throughout the pandemic.

Admins Jayne Robb, Sharran Fahey, Amanda Brunton and Sharon Anderson.(42717928)

But with the festive season fast approaching, the dedicated team of seven volunteer Facebook page admins are now appealing for donations of Christmas gifts and toys, toiletries, festive decorations and tins of biscuits, which will be distributed to struggling families and individuals in the run up to Christmas this year.

Founder Jayne Robb is spearheading the campaign alongside the admin team. She said: “We have so far filtered over half million posts, interactions, comments and likes on the group. At one point we were the fastest growing Facebook page in the UK.

“The purpose of the page has now moved on from, ‘where can I get toilet roll?’ to ‘I’ve been laid off, made homeless and need support’, to ‘what are the opening hours of the SKDC offices during Covid?’ and everything else in between.

“We have been both amazed and humbled by the levels of support received.”

But with the cancellation of the annual Bikers’ Toy Run, which provided gifts for underprivileged local children, and uncertainty still surrounding whether the King’s School’s annual Toy Bank will go ahead, the team decided to launch their own gift campaign, ‘Christmas Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE)’.

Gifts and items can be collected from St John the Evangelist Church, on Station Road, Grantham, every afternoon between 1pm and 3pm from Monday, November 2 until Friday, December 18, as an extra layer of support to the existing help that the group have provided to families and individuals, which will still remain.

Jayne added: “We will support anyone who comes to us. There are so many families that have been affected by the pandemic in different ways – the families that are now out of work, the elderly person who lives on their own, workers who have been on furlough, grandparents who have had their hours cut and those with relatives in hospital.

“If someone has taken the decision and the time out to approach us then its our duty to listen to their needs and provide whatever support that we can. We are not there to judge.”

The team plan to work together with other local groups and organisations throughout the district who are running similar schemes.

Jayne, who works as a director for The Lincoln Diocesan Board of Education, added: “Grantham Foodbank is also running a toy appeal. However, there is such a high level of need this year that there is room for lots of different support.

“We also have a slightly different remit, and as we are going to be open seven days a week that may give families assistance who may find it difficult to get to the foodbank. In addition we are foodbank voucher distributors so we can issue one out to anyone in need who approaches us.”

The group has already been storing other donations at the church throughout the pandemic.

Jayne added: “Several families have met with the team to receive donations of bedding and other household items. We would very much like to thank Revs David Shenton and Jonnie Parkin and the United Parish of the Trinity who have fully supported us and continue to loan us the use of St John’s Church.”

The church will be open each day between2pm and 3pm from today (Friday) until Monday, November 2, for donations to be dropped off. You can also get in touch with any of the admins on the group’s Facebook page or contribute via PayPal to paypal@grace-trust.uk

All donations will be left untouched at the church for 72 hoursto adhere to coronavirus guidelines before they are wiped clean and distributed to the local community.