A Covid support group have postponed their reopening due to Covid-19 guidelines.

Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE) hoped to open their doors again next week, but due to the county moving into Tier 4, they will now reopen on Tuesday, January 19, at St John the Evangelist Church, on Station Road, Grantham.

Admins Jayne Robb, Sharran Fahey, Amanda Brunton and Sharon Anderson.(42717928). (43785940)

Founder Jayne Robb wants to reassure the public that support is still available.

She said: "If you need us in anyway- household items, clothing, food bank vouchers, any support whatsoever please contact us via our Facebook site and we will respond. We are still here for you. We just need to keep everyone safe and it gives us the chance to deep clean the church. We will review accordingly. "

Donations can still be dropped off after contacting one of the volunteers first.

The Grantham Area Covid-19 Support Page was started as a Facebook group when the national lockdown began in March.

It now boasts more than 12,000 online followers and has helped hundreds of local families and individuals with food and other vital support throughout the pandemic.

You can contact the group on Facebook at GRACE (Grantham & Rural Areas Covid-19 Effort).