A cow was rescued from the river by firefighters.

Spalding and Grantham crews were called to Reservoir Road, in Surfleet, at 1.40pm yesterday to help the unfortunate animal.

Officers say this was a 'protracted incident' and used farmer's teleporter along with animal strops and slings to lift cow from river to dry land.

The cow left with its owner and vet.