The Fulbeck Craft Centre has announced dates for when an artisan market will be held at the venue.

Visitors will be able to get their hands on limited and hand crafted gifts at the centre, when the first artisan market is held on Saturday, November 12, and another on Saturday, December 10.

These will be held in the grounds of Fulbeck Manor, and then the markets will continue to run monthly on the second Saturday of each month from February 2023 onwards.

Some of the gifts on offer at the market. (60414108)

Elizabeth Hunt, one of the organisers behind the event, said: "This is the first of what we intend to be a monthly market here at Fulbeck, so it is a fantastic time to come and visit and to support both local and British business.

"2022 has been a tough year and local crafters, makers and producers need as much support as possible.

"Every item at the market will have been lovingly and skilfully produced and will meet the aims and goals set out in our clear and simple mission statement.

Some of the gifts on offer at the market. (60414164)

"Visitors will not only be able to find the above range of extensive gifts, food and treats at the market and craft centre but they will be able to enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Fulbeck village and delicious food in our tea room."

The artisan market will be offering a diverse range of stands where visitors can get their hands on items such as hand-turned wooden gifts and pens, limited edition pastel artwork, home fragrance and scented candles, handcrafted silver jewellery using recycled silver and much more.

Some of the gifts on offer at the market. (60414127)

Traders to look out for at the market include award-winning artisan honey and mead maker Simon Croson, recycled bird houses from Rob, Lincolnshire drizzle from the Lincolnshire drizzle company, fudge from All fudged up and spirits from Fen Spirits.

Some of the gifts on offer at the market. (60414102)

The markets will run from 10am until 3pm and the Fulbeck Craft Centre is open from 10am until 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Some of the gifts on offer at the market. (60414092)

Elizabeth added: "Fulbeck Craft Centre aims to promote craft, craft production and artisan skills in an ethical and environmentally responsible way."