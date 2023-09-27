A craft centre has raised over £1,300 for a breast cancer awareness charity.

Fulbeck Craft Centre held a charity night last Friday (September 22) at Fulbeck Village Hall to raise money for CoppaFeel.

Elizabeth Hunt, full-time silver jeweller at the centre, said “everybody gave really generously” on the night.

She added: “It was a nice and fun evening.

“It was also a nice charity to support. There have been a lot of people affected [by breast cancer] locally and at the centre, so we felt it was a good charity to support.

“It was also really nice that the surrounding villages came to the event.

Megan Harrison helped to organise the raffle and other aspects on the night.

“I think everybody went away having a really good evening, feeling they had done some good.”

There was a range of entertainment on the night, alongside a three-course meal cooked by the “wonderful resident chef” Jude Bishop.

The 'guess the weight' cake, provided by Rachel at Too Good To Cut Cakes.

There was also handmade “boobie” truffles and gin supplied by Ray Rose from Spirit of Trent Gin.

Elizabeth wanted to pay a “special thanks” to Nick Harrison and Gill Thornton for working the bar and also Megan Harrison for organising the raffle and other aspects of the evening.

She also wanted to thank Christina Clough for suggesting the charity and working the event and Rachel, of Too Good To Cut Cakes, for providing an “amazing” cake for ‘guess the weight of the cake’.

The 'boobie' truffles.

“Amazing acoustic guitar” was provided by The Two Guitar Guys and Lily la Scala provided an “upbeat West End musical feel to the night with her amazing voice”, added Elizabeth.

Nick Harrison (left) and Gill Thornton (right) helped to run the bar.

Bingo was also played on the night, and the calling was provided by Mandy Binns.

CoppaFeel is a UK-based charity that promotes early detection of breast cancer by encouraging women to regularly check their breasts.