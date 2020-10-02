A children’s boutique crafts and toy shop will mark the opening of its second floor tomorrow (Saturday) with competitions, lucky dip prizes and giveaways.

Crafts4Kids opened at the Engine Yard in Belvoir Castle two years ago as part of Little Active

Kids, a family-run business set up several years ago by Tess and Chris Bradshaw. The store, which sells handpicked children’s crafts, gifts and toys, will now be taking over the top floor to accommodate even more toys, crafts and gifts.

The new floor at Crafts4Kids. (42474662)

Marketing manager Louise France says she is pleased to be expanding the business after closing temporarily in March due to Covid.

She said: “This is a business run by parents. Everything we stock is there for a reason. It’s educational, creative or promotes active bodies and minds.

"We constantly scour the market to find new, beautiful and creative toys to make it easy for our customers to choose the perfect gift.”

The new floor at Crafts4Kids. (42474674)