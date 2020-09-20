Crafts and toy shop expands to second floor at Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle

A children’s boutique crafts and toy shop is expanding.

Crafts4Kids opened at the Engine Yard in Belvoir Castle two years ago as part of Little Active Kids, a small family run business set up several years ago by Teff and Chris Bradshaw.

The store, which sells handpicked children’s crafts, gifts and toys, will now be taking over the top floor to accommodate even more toys, crafts and gifts.

Marketing manager Louise France says she is pleased to be expanding the business after closing temporarily in March due to Covid.

She said: “This is a business run by parents. Everything we stock is there for a reason. It’s educational, creative or promotes active bodies and minds. We constantly scour the market to find new, beautiful and creative toys to make it easy for our customers to choose the perfect gift.

“We were very sad to close the doors on Crafts4Kids in March but luckily business boomed online and now we are back even bigger and better. We want to give our customers more space to move around and play in a safe environment.”

The store will be marking the new opening on Saturday, October 3, with competitions, lucky dip prizes and giveaways.

