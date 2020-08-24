Home   News   Article

A1 delays between Grantham and Stamford after crash and fuel spill

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 15:44, 24 August 2020
 | Updated: 15:45, 24 August 2020

A three-vehicle crash and fuel spill is causing long delays on the A1 southbound.

The crash happened at lunchtime at the Little Ponton junction south of Grantham.

According to the AA, one lane has been closed and at 3.30pm today (Monday, August 24) there were delays of about 36 minutes and average speeds of 5mph.

A1 road sign
