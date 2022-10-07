Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Crash between two lorries causes two miles of queues on A1 at Long Bennington

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:03, 07 October 2022
 | Updated: 10:53, 07 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

One lane of the A1 is closed this morning following a crash involving two lorries.

The lane on the southbound carriageway is closed following the collision near the Long Bennington turnoff at Valley Lane.

The AA is reporting queues of slow-moving traffic on the A1 with congestion on the B6326 as traffic tries to avoid the area.

One of the lorries following the collision on the A1 at Long Bennington. Photo: National Highways (59826693)
One of the lorries following the collision on the A1 at Long Bennington. Photo: National Highways (59826693)

The incident was reported to police at 5.41am. A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

One of the lorries in a field after the A1 crash. Photo: National Highways (59826691)
One of the lorries in a field after the A1 crash. Photo: National Highways (59826691)

Pictures of the incident show police on the scene and one of the lorries in a field after crashing through a hedge.

National Highways is reporting delays of more than 20 minutes.

Recovery vehicles are on scene.

Accidents Grantham Traffic and Travel Transport Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE