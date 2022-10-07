One lane of the A1 is closed this morning following a crash involving two lorries.

The lane on the southbound carriageway is closed following the collision near the Long Bennington turnoff at Valley Lane.

The AA is reporting queues of slow-moving traffic on the A1 with congestion on the B6326 as traffic tries to avoid the area.

One of the lorries following the collision on the A1 at Long Bennington. Photo: National Highways (59826693)

The incident was reported to police at 5.41am. A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

One of the lorries in a field after the A1 crash. Photo: National Highways (59826691)

Pictures of the incident show police on the scene and one of the lorries in a field after crashing through a hedge.

National Highways is reporting delays of more than 20 minutes.

Recovery vehicles are on scene.