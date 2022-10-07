Crash between two lorries causes two miles of queues on A1 at Long Bennington
Published: 09:03, 07 October 2022
| Updated: 10:53, 07 October 2022
One lane of the A1 is closed this morning following a crash involving two lorries.
The lane on the southbound carriageway is closed following the collision near the Long Bennington turnoff at Valley Lane.
The AA is reporting queues of slow-moving traffic on the A1 with congestion on the B6326 as traffic tries to avoid the area.
The incident was reported to police at 5.41am. A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Pictures of the incident show police on the scene and one of the lorries in a field after crashing through a hedge.
National Highways is reporting delays of more than 20 minutes.
Recovery vehicles are on scene.