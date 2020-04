Firefighters were called to a one-vehicle crash near Grantham in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

A crew from Grantham were called to Occupation Road, at Gonerby Moor, just before 1.30am.

Firefighters used absorbent granules to soak up a fuel spill on the road and hand tools to make the vehicle safe.

Fire news (32099541)

There were no reports of injuries.

