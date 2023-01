Drivers are being asked to avoid the A1 after a crash.

Police began to receive reports of a crash on the A1 southbound at Colsterworth just after 9am today (Tuesday).

Officers are asking people to find alternative routes.

The A1 is blocked at Colsterworth after a crash

Queues are increasing and traffic is at a standstill between Colsterworth and Stoke Rochford.

More as we have it.