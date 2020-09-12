Creative gardens impress at Belvoir flower show

Award-winning gardens went on show at the Belvoir Flower and Garden Show at the weekend.

Two of the five gardens exhibited will be replanted in our area. The garden designs were entered into a competition as part of Downtown’s 20th anniversary celebrations which had to be cancelled in March because of the pandemic. It is hoped that a celebration can take place next year to mark the 21st anniversary.

One of the gardens, called The Jewel Garden, designed by Stine Jenson and inspired by the grand interiors of Belvoir Castle, will be replanted at the premises of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society in Finkin Street, Grantham.

Another of the gardens, called‘Which Way Will You Grow’ by Rachael Barratt, is a fun, learning garden designed for the Bythams Primary School, Little Bytham.

Claire Parker, head of marketing at Downtown and Oldrids, said: "The show went very well. For a lot of people it was their first trip out. It was in fact the UK's first and possibly, only garden show in 2020, so we were lucky to have it on our doorstep. The weather was great, the location very lovely, and people enjoyed looking at the Downtown winning gardens as they were so inspirational.

"It was amazing to see how, with just £1,000 and a three metre square space, our designers were so creative and very technically adept, creating gardens that looked great and that will transform the places where they are re-planted."

The other winning gardens which are to be donated to good causes include ‘The Remedy Garden’ by Sophie Hermes, designed for those living with dementia. The garden will be transplanted to the Amwell Care Home in Melton Mowbray to be enjoyed and cared for by the residents.