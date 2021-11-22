The people of Grantham raised money for Children in Need with all kinds of activities.

More than £39 million was raised in total by the end of this year's BBC Children in Need live show, which aired on Friday night showcasing a range of celebrities.

In Grantham, schools, families and businesses came together to raise money in aid of the children's charity.

Ruby-Mae, seven, and Matilda, aged four. Submitted by Hannah Louise Parkinson (53230074)

Plenty of people donned iconic Pudsey Bear themed clothing and accessories.

Denton CE School held a Children in Need day last Friday.

The house captains organised the day inviting the children to come to school dressed in something spotty or Pudsey related.

Denton CE School on Children in Need Day. (53233248)

There was a design your own t-shirt competition with prizes and house sporting events in the afternoon to earn extra points for their houses.

Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre, based in Boothby Pagnell, compiled a ‘Great Wood Farm Collection of Baking Recipes’ booklet and sold it to staff and parents to raise funds.

They also held various activities throughout the week including a pyjama day on Wednesday.

Nancy Atter, aged 7, of St Mary’s RC Academy was off school last week isolating and therefore missed the fundraising event at school.

Great Wood Farm raised money for Children in Need. (53233245)

Victoria Bremner, Nancy's mum , explained that Nancy "wanted to do something so asked if she could do some baking and sell the cakes and biscuits - a mean feat when isolating but she was determined!"

"Nancy lives near the Stubbs construction site on Gorse Road, Grantham and regularly speaks to the site manager, Pete Gannon, on her way to and from school.

"She asked Pete if she could send the cakes and biscuits to site in return for donations from all who worked there. Pete kindly agreed and, on Friday, Nancy and the people from site raised £80 for Children in Need.

Nancy Atter, aged seven, raised money by baking. (53233257)

"Nancy baked all the cakes and biscuits herself and had some help from her older sister, Annabelle, when she returned from school! Huge thanks go to Pete Gannon of Stubbs Construction and all who work on the site!"

Two HSBC employees cycled 180 miles and raised £2,500 for Children In Need.

Tony Aylward and Roger Graves, of Grantham, cycled from branch to branch as part of a network of Children In Need events, with 10 Pudsey Bears travelling around the UK.

Tony Aylward and Roger Graves (53122850)

On the first day the duo started at King Lynn, and made stops at Spalding and Stamford before reaching Grantham.

Roger said: "Staff supported us all the way by having a Pudsey theme in each branch and some much needed refreshments."

If you wish to donate to their fund-raiser you can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ESEpassthepudsey2021

Tony Aylward and Roger Graves with members of staff (53122853)

