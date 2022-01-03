The creator of a Christmas-themed postbox topper is appealing for help in finding the knitted item after she realised it had gone.

Suzanne Davies, who created a festive postbox topper with friend Megan Fawkes, is "gutted" after discovering that the topper has gone.

The ladies created the knitted topper and placed it on a postbox in Castlegate, Grantham spread some joy in the community.

Suzanne Davies (left) and Megan Fawkes created the topper last month to spread some Christmas joy. (53284239)

However, when Suzanne went to retrieve the topper yesterday (Sunday), she realised it was missing and put a post out on social media to help track it down.

She said: "I did put a post out someone did say other things down that street went missing too.

"[I'm] just absolutely gutted. The joy it brought and it ended like that."