Creator of Grantham Christmas-themed postbox topper 'gutted' to find that it has gone
The creator of a Christmas-themed postbox topper is appealing for help in finding the knitted item after she realised it had gone.
Suzanne Davies, who created a festive postbox topper with friend Megan Fawkes, is "gutted" after discovering that the topper has gone.
The ladies created the knitted topper and placed it on a postbox in Castlegate, Grantham spread some joy in the community.
However, when Suzanne went to retrieve the topper yesterday (Sunday), she realised it was missing and put a post out on social media to help track it down.
She said: "I did put a post out someone did say other things down that street went missing too.
"[I'm] just absolutely gutted. The joy it brought and it ended like that."