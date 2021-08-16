Members of Staff from the Cree Centre in Grantham will be completing a charity bike ride to raise money for a interactive touch screen activity table.

The 17 mile bike ride will take place at 10.00am on September 4 around Rutland Waters.

So far 20 people are expected to take part in the bike ride, including members of staff and some of their partners and friends.

A total of £4,500 is needed for a new sensory table, and so far £2,255 has been raised.

Charlotte Lawrence, deputy manager of the Cree Centre, said: "The table can meet the sensory needs of the people that attend the centre, it has different sensory apps, it's got music.

"There's lots of educational aspects to it as well, fun learning groups and different media programmes."

She added: "When you buy the table they have all this information of all the different apps you can download, it will be fun and educational, but also meet the sensory needs of some of the individuals who have more sensory needs."

There are almost 20 adults regularly attending the centre, all of which will be able to benefit from a interactive table.

Additionally the table's height can also be adjusted so that individuals in wheelchairs are also able to use it.