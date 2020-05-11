Grantham Crematorium to allow more mourners to attend funerals
Published: 16:03, 11 May 2020
| Updated: 16:32, 11 May 2020
More people will now be able to attend funeral services at Grantham Crematorium.
With immediate effect, up to 12 mourners will be allowed inside the chapel instead of 10 amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Dignity, the operator of the crematorium, confirmed that they have re-assessed their chapel in line with social distancing to increase the number of mourners who can safely be admitted into the building, off Harrowby Road.
Read moreCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies