More people can now attend funeral services at Grantham Crematorium.

Services will be able to accommodate up to 30 people within the chapel in accordance with government guidelines.

However the increase in numbers means that the speakers will be switched off for those outside the chapel.

A spokesperson at the crematorium said: "We are however still able to organise webcasts and recording of all services for those unable to attend .

"It is also mandatory for all those attending a funeral to wear a face covering."

Just 10 mourners were allowed inside the chapel amid the coronavirus outbreak in March. This was increased to 12 in May and 24 in July.

Grantham Cemetery was forced to close in April as part of the national restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However it was able to reopen a week later after following new government guidelines, so that people can visit memorials to loved ones.