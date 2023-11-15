People are invited to a ceremony to mark the completion of a crematorium refurbishment.

A rededication service, led by the Bishop of Grantham, will take place next Wednesday, November 22, at Grantham Crematorium.

The service will mark the completion of the refurbishments made to the main building and chapel.

Grantham Crematorium

Andrew Pughe-Jones, business leader at Grantham Crematorium, said: “The rededication service symbolises our commitment to the community we serve.

“Our aspiration is to create a calm and welcoming environment that offers solace to bereaved families.

“We’re looking forward to opening our doors and showcasing the results of our recent refurbishment.”

Grantham Crematorium will hold a service to mark the completion of its refurbishment.

The refurbishment includes new flooring, a fresh decoration and new furnishings.

The service will begin at 10.30am in the chapel.

Those who wish to attend do not need to register.

Light refreshments will be provided to attendees.