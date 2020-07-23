Grantham Crematorium to live stream funerals so loved ones can watch online
Published: 10:54, 23 July 2020
| Updated: 10:57, 23 July 2020
Mourners are able to watch funeral services via webcam from the safety of their homes.
The live streaming of some funeral services is part of measures being undertaken at Grantham Crematorium for mourners who are unable to attend services due to Covid-19 restrictions.
During the pandemic the Government’s directive on the number of mourners that can attend a funeral has changed depending on the severity of the spread of the virus.
