The town’s crematorium will close temporarily next month for extensive refurbishment works.

Grantham Crematorium will close its main building and chapel from Friday, June 9 at 1.30pm, and reopen on Monday, June 19.

The chapel will be closed for a complete refurbishment, including new flooring, redecoration, new lighting, and new soft furnishings.

Grantham Crematorium. Photo: Dignity

The rest of the building will also undergo a facelift, with redecoration and restoration work both inside and out.

Andrew Pughe-Jones, business leader at Grantham Crematorium, said: “We are excited to announce that we will be refurbishing Grantham Crematorium’s chapel and main building between June 9 and June 19.

“We unfortunately won’t be holding services at the crematorium during these works, which will refresh the crematorium for the benefit of our visitors and staff.

“We understand how important it is to provide a peaceful and comforting environment for families during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time, and this refurbishment will enable us to do so.

“Our priority is to provide the highest quality facilities and service standards to ensure families have a space to celebrate the life of their loved ones and a peaceful place to reflect.

“During the refurbishment period, our crematorium and cemetery grounds will remain open for families to visit their loved ones’ graves and memorials.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure that the refurbishment work is carried out as quickly as possible, with minimal disruption for our visitors.

“Anyone with any questions or concerns can contact us at Andrew.Pughe-Jones@dignityuk.co.uk.”

Services won’t be held at the crematorium during the refurbishment works, but the office, cemetery and crematorium grounds will remain open for visitors during the normal opening hours of Monday to Friday, 8.30am until 5pm.

Grantham Crematorium is owned and operated by Dignity.