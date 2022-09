More news, no ads

A fire crew attended a skip on fire in a car park in Grantham yesterday (September 28).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out to a fire involving bins and cardboard storage in a car park on London Road yesterday (September 28) at 4.40pm.

The rubbish area was located between JYSK and Topps Tiles.

Fire crews attending the fire on London Road. Credit: RSM Photography (59654969)

The Grantham crew extinguished the fire and believe it was started deliberately.